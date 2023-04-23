CHP investigates serious crash involving wrong-way driver

California Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver in Oakland.

The crash was first reported just after 7 a.m. on westbound 580, just east of route 13.

According to the CHP the wrong-way driver was behind the wheel of a gray truck that collided with a white pickup from Oakland's Park and Tree Services.

The suspected wrong-way driver suffered injuries, and the driver of the city-owned truck suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story.