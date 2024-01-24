CHP reports drop in freeway shootings

California has seen a decline in freeway shootings, state officials said.

According to a recent CHP report, freeway shootings decreased from 349 in 2022 to 2074 last year, marking a reduction of over 21% from the previous year and a 38% decrease from the peak during the pandemic.

"While this downward trend marks progress, let’s be clear: one life lost by gun violence is one too many," underlined Gov. Gavin Newsom on the findings. "California will remain relentless in our pursuit to improve public safety, reduce gun violence, and invest in smart crime-fighting strategies that deliver real results."

At its peak in 2021, California recorded 447 freeway shootings resulting in 16 deaths and 88 injuries. This prompted Newsom to establish the CHP's Highway Violence Task Force to tackle the surge in violent crime on highways during the pandemic.

In 2023, freeway shootings claimed the lives of four people — a 60% reduction from the previous year. Additionally, there was an 8% decrease in the number of people injured, dropping from 74 to 68 last year, according to the governor's office.

The number of arrests made by the CHP in freeway shootings increased by nearly 9% from 2022.