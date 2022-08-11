Expand / Collapse search

CHP reports fatality on I-880

Published 
Updated 8:28AM
News
Bay City News

Fatality reported on I-880 in Fremont

The CHP reported on a fatality on northbound I-880 in Fremont early Thursday morning.

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard.   

Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. 

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at 24-hour Fitness: Brentwood police

The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.   

No further information was immediately available.   

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.