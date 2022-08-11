CHP reports fatality on I-880

The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard.

Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.