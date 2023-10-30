Conservationists want to turn golf courses into open spaces

Conservationists want to turn golf courses back into open green spaces across the country.

For example, the Trust Fund for Public Land bought the San Geronimo golf course in Marin County in 2018.

Environmentalists predict it will take about a decade to convert this land back into its original setting.

Work crews are removing culverts and turning off irrigation to restore the habitat and protect the salmon population.

Other golf courses returning to its natural settings, include Rancho Canada in Monterey and Ocean Meadows in Santa Barbara.