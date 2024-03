A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 101 in San Jose early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A man was walking on the freeway near the 880 interchange when he was hit by a car, the CHP said.

Authorities have closed all but the left lane of the freeway while they investigate.

Traffic was moving slowly because of the lane closures. Drivers trying to avoid the backup may want to use I-280 or 85.