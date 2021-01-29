D.A. Boudin announces new communtiy liasons program to connect residents with prosecutors

article

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Thursday said a new Community Liaisons program being launched by his office will help create dialogue and strengthen ties between city residents and prosecutors.

Under the program, teams made up of District Attorney's Office staff members will be assigned to each of the city's supervisorial districts, tasked with serving the specific needs of each area.

The teams will work closely with city supervisors and collaborate on safety strategies. The teams will also attend town hall meetings and community events and engage with district residents, serving as a direct contact for the District Attorney's Office.

"During these especially challenging times, it is vital that our community members know where to turn for information and support in addressing neighborhood public safety concerns," Boudin said in a statement. "I am proud to launch this program to strengthen the ties between our office and the many different communities we represent. I commend the amazing staff members who are volunteering to lead this program and work closely with the communities we serve."

Each team will be comprised of two assistant district attorneys and one staff members, and each team will have a designated lead attorney.

The program was crafted with input from the city's supervisors and aims to allow Boudin's office to respond more proactively to the unique needs of each of the city's diverse neighborhoods.

The program builds off of a pilot project that started in District 8, which includes areas like the Castro and Noe Valley. Through the program, liaisons engaged with residents and business owners and worked with crime victims to provide updates on cases and connect them with prosecutors working on their case, Boudin's office said.

The new program is being supervised by the District Attorney's Office Chief of Staff David Campos, a former supervisor himself.