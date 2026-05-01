Is D4vd facing the death penalty? Prosecutors detail why singer meets legal threshold

The Brief Prosecutors allege singer D4vd used a chainsaw and an inflatable pool to dismember 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to expose their illegal relationship. The victim was identified via dental records. Burke faces special circumstance murder charges; DA Nathan Hochman will decide at a later date if the state will seek capital punishment.



Horrific new details were released in a court filing regarding the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The documents paint a graphic picture of the case against D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, who is charged in the killing of the Inland Empire teen.

Horrific details released

What we know:

An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office stated Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death was homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."



During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, prosecutors revealed shocking new details. When her remains were found inside two bags in a Tesla registered to Burke in Sept. 2025, the body was so decomposed the medical examiner had to use dental records to identify her.

D4vd accused of killing, dismembering Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, to protect singer's music career

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death released

The equipment and the pool

Investigators determined Rivas Hernandez was killed on April 23, 2025. According to prosecutors, the following timeline of events occurred:

April 24: Burke reportedly ordered a shovel from Home Depot via Postmates to his Hollywood Hills residence.

May 1: He allegedly took delivery of two chainsaws.

May 5: Using the fake name "Victoria Mendez," he allegedly ordered a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool on Amazon.

July 7: Burke is accused of ordering a "burn cage."

Prosecutors allege Burke "took horrifying measures to destroy and discard the victim’s body," claiming he placed her in the inflatable pool and used a chainsaw to cut off her limbs. The medical examiner confirmed blue fragments from the pool were found embedded in her remains.

Additionally, two of her fingers—the left ring and pinky—have not been found. The court filing states Burke amputated them because her ring finger had a tattoo of his name.

When did Celeste and D4vd meet?

Earlier this month, LAPD investigators alleged the two were in a sexual relationship. On Wednesday, prosecutors alleged the relationship began when Burke was 18 and she was 11.



RELATED: LAPD: Singer D4vd, 21, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, involved in sexual relationship before teen's death



Officials say she had been reported missing twice from her family's Lake Elsinore home —in February and April 2024. In February 2024, LA County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check at Burke's home. At the time, he reportedly claimed he was unaware she was a minor, but the romance allegedly continued even after he was informed she was only 13.

The Motive

The court filing shows the night before her murder, the two got into an argument over Burke's relationship with other women. This is when the teen allegedly threatened to expose their relationship. His debut album, "Withered," was released just two days later.



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Does D4vd face the death penalty?

On April 20, Burke was charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.



He also faces special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait. If convicted, the singer faces death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. LA County DA Nathan Hochman said a decision on the death penalty will be made at a later date.



It has been 20 years since someone was executed in California. Clarence Ray Allen was executed by lethal injection on Jan. 17, 2006, state officials said.

The other side:

Burke pleaded not guilty, and his legal representatives maintain his innocence.



Timeline:

See a list of key dates of the case below.