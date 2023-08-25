Suspect to be charged for stabbing death of 6-year-old in San Jose: DA

The Santa Clara County District Attorney on Friday said that a man has been arrested as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 6-year-old San Jose boy.

The DA's Office said that Nathan Addison will be arraigned on murder charges at 1:30 p.m. stemming from the homicide of Jordan Cam Walker.

The boy's great-grandmother was also found dead Aug. 4 inside a residence at the Vista Apartments. She has not been publicly identified, but sources have said she was in her 70s.

The DA did not state Addison's relationship to the boy.

The DA did not say that Addison was arrested in connection with the great-grandmother.

Jordan's family started a GoFundMe after he was killed.