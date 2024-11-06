Desperate search underway for 18-year-old missing in San Francisco since Halloween

article

An intense search is underway for an 18-year-old woman who disappeared in San Francisco on Halloween night.

Mai Vue was last seen in the area of Grove and Larkin streets in the Civic Center area at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 31, San Francisco police said.

Friends and family said the desperate search has been ongoing with no clues on Vue's whereabouts.

On Wednesday, a family member shared a post on Facebook that included photos of Vue and one of a group, arms raised in desperate prayer as people were asked to help bring in leads.

"Time is crucial as it’s been almost 7 days of Mai Sai being gone," BeYam Vue wrote. "We urgently need shares," she added, urging for people to spread the word about the teen's disappearance.

Vue is described as Asian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white dress, black leggings, and black high heels, according to police.



"Anyone who locates Mai Vue should call 911 and report her current location and physical description," investigators said in a press release.

Police urged anyone with any information about the young woman's possible whereabouts to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444. People can also text TIP411, and begin the text message with SFPD.