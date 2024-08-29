Discord in Dublin: Fatal shooting stemmed from gaming platform dispute

Discord among users on the Discord social media platform turned deadly after authorities said an argument led to Dublin's deadly shooting.

Nicholas Paleveda, 38, was charged on Thursday with murder against Michael Dalipe, 37, in Dublin on Aug. 23.

Dalipe and Paleveda communicated over the platform popular with gamers for four years, according to Dalipe's widow.

The two had a dispute right before the shooting, and Paleveda, from Arizona, traveled to Dalipe's home at the Emerald Park Apartment complex on Hacienda Drive and allegedly shot him in the head.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Dalipe died at the scene.

Details of the spat weren't immediately made known.

Paleveda was arrested nearly 400 miles away in a Walmart parking lot in Barstow.

He was arraigned Thursday morning on murder and gun violations. He is being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail and has a plead hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.