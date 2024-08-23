Dog, backpack found after owner disappears into California wilderness

article

One week ago, Michael Moore obtained a wilderness permit intending to head towards Powell Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness. The following day, his dog was found unattended, and two days later, his backpack was found; but he remains unseen.

Authorities are searching for the 71-year-old after trekking in the wilderness. Officials said his dog was found near Forest Road 4N24 and his backpack on Forest Road 4N34, both west of the Gianelli Trailhead.

His backpack and dog were found towards Dodge Ridge, the opposite direction of Moore's intended route, according to officials. His silver Toyota Corolla was also parked near the Gianelli Trailhead.

Moore was last seen wearing cut-off denim shorts, a black baseball cap, with an unknown color shirt. He stands at 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 128 pounds.

Authorities are pulling all the stops in searching for Moore, including deploying the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Search & Rescue (SAR) team, the Nevada, Sacramento, San Mateo, Yolo, Santa Clara, Marin, Contra Costa, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus, Madera Counties's SAR teams, and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue.

The California Rescue Dog Association, Wilderness Finders Search Dog Teams and the California Highway Patrol are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at (209) 533-5815.