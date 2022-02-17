Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Pleasanton police

article

A domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by police in Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:55 p.m. officers responded to a complex in the area of Owens Drive and Willow Road where the suspect was holed up inside the home.

A witness said officers had been negotiating with the man for about three hours to come out the residence.

"I guess they got tired of waiting for him to come out, so they went on head and broke the windows," the witness said. "The guy came out, he only had a knife, and they blasted him soon as he came out."

Authorities have not confirmed if the suspect was armed and caused officers to discharge their weapons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.