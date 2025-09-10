DoorDash explores the future of drone delivery

Expand / Collapse search

Published  September 10, 2025 6:17pm PDT
SAN FRANCISCO - Your next DoorDash delivery order in San Francisco could be taking flight. 

DoorDash is reportedly eyeing an exclusive launch of drone deliveries in the city, promising a new era of lightning-fast service. 

The company is collaborating with partners, like Wing – a drone delivery company, to navigate the city's urban environment with skyscrapers, high winds, limited landing space and other complex challenges. 

Officials say they aim to bypass traffic and cut down delivery times significantly. 

