Charges filed after elderly woman beaten in San Francisco

article

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Tuesday that an Oakland man has been charged after allegedly attacking an elderly woman in San Francisco.

Police said James Lee Ramsey, 27, was arrested Friday after allegedly kicking an 88-year-old Asian American woman to the ground. Police said the unprovoked attack took place Friday morning on Ellis Street, near Market Street.

The suspect has been previously convicted of assaulting the head of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce in 2021.

Ramsey was charged with multiple charges, including felony elder abuse, assault, and battery.

A witness detained Ramsey until police arrived, and the victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramsey allegedly committed battery on the witness as well.

Ramsey will be arraigned on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.