Man convicted of attacking Oakland Chinatown leader to serve 3 more months

The man convicted of attacking an Oakland Chinatown leader will spend three more months behind bars.



James Ramsey received a three-year term for assaulting Carl Chan last April.

The sentence includes 18 months at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin but due to time served and credits, Ramsey will likely be locked up until sometime in May.

He will then be under supervised probation for another 18 months.

Chan told KTVU on Thursday that he hopes Ramsey will get the help he needs so there won't be any more violent incidents.



"I'm glad it's over, but I'm still worried and concerned, not only for myself, for my own safety, but I'm truly concerning about the public safety, the safety of others," Chan said.

Ramsey will appear in court at a later date for a progress report.

The DA ultimately decided this was not a hate crime.