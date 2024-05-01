Evan Low wins in Congressional recount, will face Liccardo in November election: reports

article

State Assemblyman Evan Low will face off against former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo after scoring second place in the primary following a recount according to reports.

The Mercury News says Low has won in the recount, by five votes. San Mateo County has not confirmed the recount results to KTVU, but the former Campbell mayor is claiming victory, saying in a tweet he and his team are "very excited" to advance to the general election.

Low offered thanks to his supporters, but also acknowledged his former competitor Simitian.

"This election reminds us that every single vote and form of participation matters…I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated staffs of both Registrars of Voters for their meticulous efforts during this unique recount process, and to the dedicated leader who took this wild recount ride with me, Joe Simitian, whose decades of public service remain an inspiration to me," Low said.

Low will face Liccardo in the November election to replace U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo for California's District 16's representative.

San Mateo County has finished their recount, including their review of 16 challenged ballots. Election officials say they accepted seven of those, which resulted in Low gaining one vote and Simitian receiving zero.

Low took the lead over Simitian by four votes Tuesday after Santa Clara County released their results.

The election in March initially had Liccardo in first place with Joe Simitian and Low tied for second at 30,249 each.

However, a recount ending Wednesday determined Low had five additional votes, pushing him into second and dropping Simitian off the ballot, according to the Mercury News.

The recount was initiated by Jonathan Padilla, a former campaign staffer and "close confidant" for Liccardo, paying around $32,000 per day.

A federal complaint was filed against Liccardo due to allegations his campaign coordinated a "dark money" effort to fund the recount by Santa Clara County prosecutor and Government Attorneys Association's President Max Zarzana.

"No reasonable person would believe that Sam's close personal friend and former staffer, Jonathan Padilla, went to all of this trouble because he loves democracy," Zarzana told the San Jose Spotlight. "But now (Liccardo) wants to fit right in with the Washington Beltway and is doing this deal in plain sight. It's an affront to our system of fair and open elections and must be investigated."

Zarzana claimed Liccardo is "known for backroom deals," the San Jose Spotlight first reported.

In a statement Wednesday, Liccardo said all should "celebrate that democracy prevailed" despite "efforts to stop [the] recount."

"I commend the diligent efforts of our election officials to provide an accurate vote count…we can now re-focus on our work ahead, toward solutions to our region's and nation's great challenges, such as homelessness, the high cost of living, climate change, public safety, and protecting reproductive rights."

KTVU political reporter Greg Lee contributed to this report.

O. Gloria Okorie is a reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.