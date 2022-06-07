Excessive heat watch this week, with triple-digit temperature possible in some areas

article

It’s about to heat up in the region, with triple digit temperatures possible in some areas, triggering an excessive heat watch for later this week.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said that an inland warming trend was on track for many parts of the Bay Area, the Santa Cruz mountains and the Central Valley.

Wednesday would bring seasonal conditions, but starting Thursday, the heat would start cranking up, with temperatures peaking on Friday, according to the weather agency.

"Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for most inland areas Friday 11 am through Friday night," NWS Bay Area said on Twitter.

The agency forecasted that temperatures from a scorching 93 degrees to as high as 102 degrees were possible.

SEE ALSO: Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

In the Bay Area, cities including Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Concord, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, and San Ramon were listed as part of the heat advisory.

National Weather Service officials warned of the dangers of extreme heat, particularly for people working outdoors or taking part in outdoor activities.

They advised people to stay hydrated, keep out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors who may be particularly at risk of the dangers of extreme heat.

In addition, the NWS also warned, "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

For the latest on Bay Area weather conditions and location-based weather alerts, DOWNLOAD the KTVU Weather App for iPhone and/or iPad devices. For Android devices, DOWNLOAD here.



