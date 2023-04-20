'Truly heartbreaking day': Fans take swing at A's decision to move to Vegas

After years of being promised that the team was ‘Rooted in Oakland’, A's fans took a swing at the decision on Wednesday to move the Athletics to Vegas, making public their frustrations, their heartbreak and the fact that they think relocating is B.S.

"I can’t believe the team I learned to love as a kid, helped me meet my husband, & brought me so many good memories, is leaving Oakland for the dry desert of Las Vegas," wrote @jstemily on Twitter. "I hope the payday is worth it. Athletics you’ve broken my baseball heart. I’ll never be the same."

"I can’t handle this A’s news. Its so unfair," wrote @MrChris80 on Twitter. "We’ve put up with so much bullshit. For so long. And to rip this historic franchise out of Oakland hurts so much. I wanted to go to Oakland A’s games for the rest of my life, take my grandkids, etc. Just heartbroken."

The team said they had focused on securing a new home in Oakland for two decades and invested "unprecedented time and resources" to make it happen, but made little progress.

"The A's leaving Oakland doesn't sit right with me at all," wrote @JothamKitara on Twitter. "That's real heritage."

"As an @Athletics fan, today is a truly heartbreaking day," wrote @parsa_s. "The A’s were the final hope for Oakland to keep a sports tradition alive, and losing them is devastating for fans and the community."

A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Team president Dave Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground by next year and would hope to be move to their new home by 2027.