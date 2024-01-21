Fatal crash north of Hwy 4 near Martinez

CHP reported on its website Sunday at least one person was killed in a crash near Wolcott Lane and Franklin Canyon Road in Contra Costa County on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred north of Highway 4 and west of Martinez.

CHP responded at 11:08 a.m. According to the CHP website, at least three people were in the vehicle.

The coroner was called to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Messages left for the CHP's Contra Costa County office weren't returned by time of publishing.