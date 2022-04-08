Fatal head-on collision shuts down Highway 92 at I-280

article

The California Highway Patrol said late Friday afternoon that all eastbound lanes of state Highway 92 at Interstate 280 in San Mateo County are blocked due to a fatal collision.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. CHP Redwood City said a gray 2002 BMW was traveling westbound on Highway 92. A red 2017 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Highway 92 west of I-280.

Officials said the Honda veered into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into the BMW. It is unknown why this happened, officials said.

CHP said the driver of the BMW was a man in his 30s. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female Honda driver in her 20s suffered major injuries and was transported to Stanford Medical Center.

Officials said it is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in this crash.

Traffic is severely impacted in both directions of the highway and on the Interstate 280 ramps leading to westbound Highway 92.

The sheriff's office said CHP estimates Highway 92 will be closed in both directions at least until 7:30 p.m.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

