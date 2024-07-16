Father, who died from suicide, named by police as suspect in 3-year-old daughter's homicide

The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday named the father of the 3-year-old girl who was found dead at a recycling facility as a suspect in her death. The father died by suicide.

Police had previously not said how the little girl, Ellie Lorenzo, was killed or in what manner. They also did not disclose a motive.

Police issued a news release that identified Jared Lorenzo, 42, of Fremont, as a suspect in their 19th homicide this year. The location listed for the homicide is 600 Charles Street, the location of the recycling facility.

Ellie was found by an employee at the recycling facility early Saturday morning. She was identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

The little girl was reported missing by her mother on Friday afternoon. That night, Fremont Police Department announced the girl was missing. She was last seen with her father on Thursday, July 11.

Detectives said Lorenzo and Ellie drove to Lorenzo's apartment in Fremont. Investigators said the next day, Lorenzo left his apartment just after 6 a.m. and drove to the city of San Jose where he removed Ellie's body from the trunk of his vehicle and threw her body away in a trash receptacle. That receptacle was unknowingly transferred to the Charles Street facility, police said.

Police said evidence shows Lorenzo drove to multiple Bay Area cities before finally stopping in San Francisco.

On Monday, we learned the father died by suicide in a police news conference. A San Francisco Tenderloin business owner told KTVU they partially witnessed his death on Friday when, after a loud bang and horns beeping, they stepped out of their barber shop and saw the lifeless man on the ground, just steps from her businesses' front door. KTVU learned Lorenzo had jumped off a building on O'Farrell Street at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Police had previously indicated they had a person of interest in this case.

Jared Lorenzo, the deceased father of Ellie Lorenzo, who was found dead at a San Jose recycling facility.

Ellie's mother, Chrystal Obi, is being supported by family and friends during this difficult time. She issued a statement on Tuesday indicating she feared for her daughter's safety in the hands of her father. Ellie was with her father under a custody agreement.

"We are all heartbroken at the loss of our sweet little Ellie. Ellie was stolen from me, her grandmother, and the rest of our family and friends in an evil and brutal matter," she said. Obi said he had limited access under shared custody. "I wanted desperately for her constant supervision and safety each time she was with him for court-ordered visitation." She said it was a failure of the system which allowed the father to have partial custody.

Obi said she had just learned from the courts last week that she was allowed to move with Ellie to be with family in another state and that Lorenzo became aware of this.

"On Thursday morning, I kissed my daughter goodbye at our home in Mountain View where she lived and attended preschool, and I said, ‘I love you,’ as she left for court-ordered visitation with her father. But my daughter never returned," Obi said.

Obi highlighted the great lengths her Ellie's father went to cover his alleged crime. "Hiding her body in a bag inside a box inside a dumpster, and driving to another city to take his own life."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan posted to social media about the tragedy calling it "unthinkable."

"I am devastated for Ellie's mom — whose last few days have been every parent's worst nightmare. I know as our entire city mourns, San Jose P.D. is hard at work discovering how and why this young girl's life ended. Hold your loved ones close today and every day, San Jose," Mahan said.

The family is working on funeral services for the child.

Ellie's godmother has started an online fundraiser to help Ellie's family.