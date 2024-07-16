Father of toddler found dead in San Jose died by suicide, officials say



New details have emerged in the case of the 3-year-old-girl found dead at a recycling facility in San Jose.

Police said they are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the child's death and that of her father, who officials said died by suicide.

Loved ones of Ellie Lorenzo held onto memories of a little girl they say was well-loved and a joy to be around.

They shared a video of her filled with joy as she danced.

"Ellie was the most sweet, warm, loving child, one of those kids who would walk into a room and everyone would light up because she was so happy and so full of love. She was a child who was deeply loved," Shara Cohn, the child's godmother, said Ellie's mother, Chrystal Obi, is being supported by family and friends during this difficult time,"We've been so thankful for the support from the community for her. We have gotten messages from all over the country."

San Jose Police said officers responded to a call of a 3-year-old girl found dead at a recycling facility early Saturday morning.



The Santa Clara County coroner's office has identified her as Ellie.

Her mother had reported the little girl missing Friday afternoon.

The child was last seen alive in the custody of her father, Jared Lorenzo at his home in Fremont.

KTVU has learned that he took his own life by jumping off a building on O'Farrell Street in the Tenderloin District around 10 o'clock Friday morning.

"I heard a loud bang, horns beeping," Dominique Batton said as she stepped outside the barber shop she manages and found a man lifeless on the ground, just steps from her front door,"That was hard to deal with. Hard to process. I still think about it honestly."

On Jared Lorenzo's LinkedIn page, he expressed optimism less than a year ago.

"Excited to share a significant milestone in my professional journey…" Lorenzo wrote. "I completed my MBA at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business!"

"We do have a person of interest. We believe this is an isolated incident," said San Jose Police Sergeant Jorge Gariby.

Police have not said who killed Ellie, how, or what the motive is.

"We have an idea of what may have occurred. However, until we can have conclusive evidence, we'd be in the wrong. It wouldn't be right for Ellie. It wouldn't be right for Ellie's family for us to try to make that determination," said Sgt Gariby.

Ellie's godmother would only say the full story of what happened will hopefully come out in the coming days. For now, the focus is on helping the 3-year-old's mom and family heal. And cherishing memories of a precious little girl.

"I will miss the unbelievable brightness her smile brought into the room," said Cohn.

The family is working on funeral services. Police said they continue to work around the clock to find answers.

Cohn has started an online fundraiser to help Ellie's family.

