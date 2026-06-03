DA charges suspect in shooting that left SFPD officer with life-threatening injuries

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The Brief The man arrested for shooting a San Francisco police officer has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder. Norris Reed III was taken into custody Sunday night after leading police officers on a car chase, which ended in a collision and gunshots. One officer, identified as Brittney Taylor, was struck by gunfire, and was treated for life-threatening injuries.



The man arrested for shooting a San Francisco Police Officer has been charged with attempted murder and multiple felonies.

Norris Reed III is facing a litany of charges, including two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, shooting from a moving vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The charges stem from a car chase that ended in gunshots and left an officer with life-threatening injuries.

Shots fired

What we know:

Police said they were alerted Sunday night that a car fleeing an armed robbery in Hayward was entering San Francisco via the Bay Bridge.

A FLOCK camera installed on the bridge alerted detectives at around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle’s occupants were believed to be armed and dangerous.

"Police attempted to stop the vehicle near Mission Street and First Street, exiting their marked patrol vehicle and verbally commanding the driver — later identified as Mr. Reed — to stop, roll the window down and drop the keys out of the car," a release from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office states. "Allegedly, Mr. Reed refused to do so and fled northbound on Fremont Street in the vehicle."

Three police cruisers pursued the car, which turned northbound on Fremont Street. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the Bayshore on-ramp on Potrero Avenue.

Officers ordered Reed and the second occupant out of the car at gunpoint.

"Allegedly, Mr. Reed opened the driver’s side door and fired multiple rounds at two police officers, striking one in the leg," the D.A.’s office said in a statement. Officers returned fire and reportedly struck the vehicle's passenger.

Reed reportedly fled and was found hiding in the Bayshore Navigation Center. The facility’s security cameras showed someone letting Reed into the building.

Officers, upon locating Reed, took him into custody and recovered two loaded weapons: a Glock .40 caliber pistol and a P80 "Ghost Gun" — so-called because such weapons are privately assembled and have no serial number, making them untraceable.

Officers also located two extended magazines in the Toyota.

Past crimes

The backstory:

Reed was reportedly on parole at the time of the incident.

He has a previous conviction for kidnapping a woman from the Sun Valley Mall in Concord in 2011, taking her to Oakland and forcing her to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Injured officer

The other side:

The officer shot by Reed was later identified as Brittney Taylor, a seven-year SFPD veteran.

Taylor was treated for life-threatening injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. A fund has been set up to support Officer Taylor as she recovers.

All charges

Dig deeper:

The full list of charges brought against Reed are:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer

Two counts of shooting from a motor vehicle

One count of felony reckless evading

Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony

Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm with prior violent conviction

Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm

Two counts of felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

Two counts of concealed firearm on convicted person