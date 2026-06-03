DA charges suspect in shooting that left SFPD officer with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO - The man arrested for shooting a San Francisco Police Officer has been charged with attempted murder and multiple felonies.
Norris Reed III is facing a litany of charges, including two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, shooting from a moving vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.
The charges stem from a car chase that ended in gunshots and left an officer with life-threatening injuries.
Shots fired
What we know:
Police said they were alerted Sunday night that a car fleeing an armed robbery in Hayward was entering San Francisco via the Bay Bridge.
A FLOCK camera installed on the bridge alerted detectives at around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle’s occupants were believed to be armed and dangerous.
"Police attempted to stop the vehicle near Mission Street and First Street, exiting their marked patrol vehicle and verbally commanding the driver — later identified as Mr. Reed — to stop, roll the window down and drop the keys out of the car," a release from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office states. "Allegedly, Mr. Reed refused to do so and fled northbound on Fremont Street in the vehicle."
Three police cruisers pursued the car, which turned northbound on Fremont Street. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier on the Bayshore on-ramp on Potrero Avenue.
Officers ordered Reed and the second occupant out of the car at gunpoint.
"Allegedly, Mr. Reed opened the driver’s side door and fired multiple rounds at two police officers, striking one in the leg," the D.A.’s office said in a statement. Officers returned fire and reportedly struck the vehicle's passenger.
Reed reportedly fled and was found hiding in the Bayshore Navigation Center. The facility’s security cameras showed someone letting Reed into the building.
Officers, upon locating Reed, took him into custody and recovered two loaded weapons: a Glock .40 caliber pistol and a P80 "Ghost Gun" — so-called because such weapons are privately assembled and have no serial number, making them untraceable.
Officers also located two extended magazines in the Toyota.
Past crimes
The backstory:
Reed was reportedly on parole at the time of the incident.
He has a previous conviction for kidnapping a woman from the Sun Valley Mall in Concord in 2011, taking her to Oakland and forcing her to withdraw cash from an ATM.
Injured officer
The other side:
The officer shot by Reed was later identified as Brittney Taylor, a seven-year SFPD veteran.
Taylor was treated for life-threatening injuries at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. A fund has been set up to support Officer Taylor as she recovers.
All charges
Dig deeper:
The full list of charges brought against Reed are:
- Two counts of attempted murder
- Two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer
- Two counts of shooting from a motor vehicle
- One count of felony reckless evading
- Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony
- Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle
- Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm with prior violent conviction
- Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm
- Two counts of felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle
- Two counts of concealed firearm on convicted person
The Source: San Francisco District Attorney's Office, previous KTVU reporting