Expand / Collapse search

Fire sparks at UC Berkeley student housing complex

By KTVU Staff
Published 
UC Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2

Fire at UC Berkeley student housing

Residents at UC Berkeley housing complex in Albany were forced to leave their homes for nearly three hours on Monday following a fire, police said.

ALBANY, Calif. - Students at a UC Berkeley housing complex in Albany were forced to evacuate Monday morning after a fire sparked, campus police said.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at University Village, an off-campus housing community, located on Ohlone Avenue, according to the University of California Police Department.

Campus police sent out an alert ordering students in four buildings to evacuate. Authorities resolved the incident around 2:21 p.m. and students were allowed back in. 

Authorities have not said what sparked the fire, but police are investigating.