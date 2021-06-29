Fireworks set off rattling and explosions in Walnut Creek, man seen in patrol car

The overnight rattling and explosions in Walnut creek came from fireworks, police said, and a man appears to have been arrested for being the source of the loud booms.

A man was seen in the back of a patrol car at the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and Mt. Diablo Boulevard late Monday night.

Video at the scene also shows boxes of fireworks on the hood of a police car.

Setting off illegal fireworks has been occurring throughout the Bay Area, including in Livermore over the weekend, which started a brush fire.

And officials are doing what they can to get them off the streets and out of people's hands.

Last week, Contra Costa fire and arson investigators reported they confiscated 300 pounds of illegal fireworks off the thriving underground market.

And this week, Northern California authorities announced they seized about 15,000 pounds of fireworks and $1 million as part of an investigation into a major distribution line of the illegal explosives.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it has linked two people to the sale of fireworks in the county, as well as two residences and a warehouse in Oakland. One of the suspects was booked into jail last week but the other has not yet been taken into custody.

But city leaders and firefighters worry even when the fireworks are legal to purchase like San Bruno.

It's not just about causing damage to nearby buildings but the fact that California is in such a critical drought.

"We do have the trust that you're going to be safe with them and staying in San Bruno but can't guarantee that they are," said San Bruno Rotary fireworks supervisor Nicole Arretche.