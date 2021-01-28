Former inmate firefighter released from ICE custody, returns to family in Pinole

article

A formerly incarcerated firefighter who battled a California blaze and was then in ICE custody awaiting his likely deportation to Laos has been released and is now living with his family in Contra Costa County.

Bounchan Keola, 39, who grew up in Richmond, was released from ICE custody on Wednesday, his attorney, Anoop Prasad from the Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco told KTVU. His parents and sister live in Pinole. He had been in federal custody in Kern County since October.

In a tweet from the Asian Law Caucus, Keola said: "I can't describe how good freedom feels after 22 years. Thank you to everyone who supported me & saw that I was more than my past mistakes. I hope@GavinNewsomwill see that too and decide to stop turning us over to ICE and pardon my fellow firefighter, Kao Saelee."

Prasad said that ICE was legally required to release him since Laos had not issued a travel document for his deportation.

Inmate firefighter injured battling California blaze now set to be deported to Laos

Advertisement

Families, lawmakers plead California governor to pardon inmate firefighters poised for deportation

The Supreme court had held that ICE cannot indefinitely detain people that it cannot deport and that the agency must release people if they do not pose a danger or flight risk.

ICE had never argued that Boun posed either a danger or flight risk, Prasad said.

Keola reported to his parole officer on Thursday morning. And he will need to report to ICE next month.

He hopes to expunge his criminal conviction under AB 2147, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last year allowing formerly incarcerated firefighters to wipe clean their records.

While in prison, Keola also fought fires as part of the prison inmate firefighter program. He was crushed by a tree while battling the Zogg Fire in Shasta County on Oct. 2.

Keola was convicted in 2001 of attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm, records show. He came to the United States as a refugee and his status as a lawful, permanent resident of the United States was revoked when he was convicted of these crimes.

While he is out of custody, Prasad said Keola wants to advocate for a halt to transfers to ICE and for pardons for himself and another Laotian immigrant like himself, Kao Saelee, who is currently being held in Lousiana.

Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez