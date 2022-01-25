French bulldog reunites with owners after armed robbery

article

The latest stolen French bulldog to reunite with its rightful owner was announced Tuesday by Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

You may remember the alarming case in this recent trend of stolen ‘Frenchies’, where Tito was taken at gunpoint in Castro Valley earlier this month.

Several arrests have been made in connection to the armed robbery dognapping, but further details have not been provided. Tito was taken while out on a walk with the owners; a grandmother and her daughter.

The sheriff's office not only tweeted video from the moment of the emotional reunion, at least for the owner, but offered this statement from Sheriff Gregory Ahern: "As a dog owner, this case disturbed me, my agency and the community. I directed our investigators to pursue all leads. I’m glad to see Tito is now reunited with his family. Thank you to our Detectives and Community Members for supporting this effort."

French bulldogs, seemingly the ‘it dog’ of the moment, have been subject to high-profile thefts in San Francisco and Oakland. Fortunately, those two cases have ended in happy reunions.