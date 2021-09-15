Fresh off win, Newsom addresses in-person learning in California

Fresh off his no-recall win, Gov. Gavin Newsom was back to work on Wednesday, this time in the East Bay to discuss the state's investment for full in-person instruction in schools across the state.

The California Comeback Plan includes a $123.9 billion pre-K and K-12 education package, which Newsom said can be used by schools to hold lessons inside the classroom.

Newsom will speak at 1:15 p.m.

Last month, California required all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week and was the first state to require universal masking in school settings.

On Wednesday, as Newsom handily won the recall election, California also became the only state to advance out of the CDC’s "high" transmission category, and is currently experiencing the lowest case rate in the nation.

