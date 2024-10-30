Fruitvale housing proposed for Ghost Ship warehouse site.

Plans have been unveiled to build a five-story affordable housing complex at the site of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland's Fruitvale district that burned down in a tragic, deadly fire nearly eight years ago.

The Unity Council is spearheading the housing project, which purchased the property on International Boulevard last year.

The renderings of the future site were provided by the Seattle-based design firm, Mithun, which is collaborating with the Bay Area's Yes Community Architects to create the building.

The complex would be built over an empty lot and two existing buildings.

A total of 36 people died on Dec. 2, 2016, in the Ghost Ship warehouse, which had been illegally converted into an artist collective, and was the site of a concert when a fire broke out.