Fugitive, connected to TV news security guard's shooting death in Oakland, arrested in Kansas

U.S. Marshals service made another arrest in connection to the shooting death of a former police officer, who later worked as a television news station security guard.

KTVU has learned fugitive Laron Gilbert was taken into custody in Kansas. Gilbert has been on the run since the 2021 fatal shooting of Kevin Nishita in downtown Oakland.

Nishita had worked for several Bay Area police departments. He was killed the day before Thanksgiving while guarding a TV news reporter. As a private security guard, he also worked to protect KTVU news crews, though he was not working for this station when he was killed.

Earlier this month, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who is facing being recalled from her elected position, dropped a special circumstance and gun enhancement against one of the three suspects charged with Nishita's murder.

Prosecutors charged Gilbert, Shadihia Mitchell and Hershel Kiante Hale with murder in spring 2022. Late last year, an attorney for Mitchell said his client was not the gunman and that it was Gilbert who pulled the trigger. Mitchell and Hale were arrested in December 2021.

Nishita's widow, Virginia, has spoken out against the D.A.'s decision and said she wanted justice for her husband.

All three suspects have prior offenses of varying degrees. At one point, Gilbert was arrested on an unrelated parole violation, but was released. At the time, authorities had said there was not enough information to charge Gilbert with Nishita's death. Law enforcement officials said Gilbert was the registered owner of a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of Nishita's shooting and that this is captured on security video.

Police said all three suspects are connected to a San Francisco street gang. We previously reported Mitchell and Hale are facing a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

It is not clear if anyone collected the $40,000 reward for tips leading to Gilbert's capture.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.