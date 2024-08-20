Girl, 17, killed, mother hurt in Oakland hit-and-run DUI crash

A 17-year-old girl was killed and her mother was injured in Oakland by a suspected hit-and-run driver who was intoxicated, according to investigators.

The teenager, Mardenia Carrillo Lopez, was in a crosswalk with her mother when they were hit by a car near 72nd Avenue and International Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Mardenia died at the scene.

Her mother suffered injuries to her hand and shoulder. But the driver didn't stop. Instead, he ended up crashing into a tree in the center median blocks away. The Impala ended up near 84th and International.

"I'm feeling sad, because it's bad news for us," said Oakland pastor Hector Hugo, who is supporting the family, including the girl's father, who's from Guatemala.

"For now, all of the people from this church, we stay with him and his family for this bad time," Hugo said.

KTVU has learned the suspect is Agusto Matias. He was detained with the help of witnesses, arrested by Alameda County sheriff's deputies and turned over to Oakland police.

He was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and DUI. Records show he has prior DUIs.

Hugo said the tragedy is a sobering reminder of the consequences of drinking and driving.

The deadly crash has also renewed concerns that busy International Boulevard has been reduced to one lane of traffic, which some say has led to drivers using the bus-only lane and causing crashes.

"It is very sad. The city of Oakland hasn't done anything," said Crecencio Ramirez, founder of Radio B'Alam in Oakland, which broadcasts in Maya Mam, a Mayan language spoken by the victim's family in Guatemala. He's been sharing news of the tragedy.

"This is not the first accident. I've seen about three of four family members in the Mam community, pass away because of a car crash," Ramirez said.

The latest crash happened in Councilmember Kevin Jenkins' district. He says safety along International can be a challenge.

"It's an absolute tragedy every time there's a loss of life for just someone so young, full of life ahead of them, because of reckless driving," Jenkins said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan