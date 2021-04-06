Gov. Newsom: California now has the lowest positivity rate in the country

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to visit San Francisco on Tuesday, as he announced that California now has the lowest positivity rate in the country.

He didn't provide a comparison but as of Tuesday, the state's positivity rate was 1.6%.

Newsom said he planned to give an update on how the Golden State plans to safely reopen and he touted that the state is on track to reach 20 million vaccines administered by Tuesday – with 4 million to Californians in the hardest-hit communities.

His announcement comes as more counties are moving into less-restrictive virus tiers and as the health department is now allowing the return of live events and performances and larger indoor private gatherings indoors.

More than 58,000 people in California have died from the virus, and several states are seeing surges in cases driven by new virus variants.