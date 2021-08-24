GPS data sheds new light on Berkeley runner's death: report

New details about the death of a Berkeley runner are emerging.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that GPS readings from Philip Kreycik's smart watch show he began his run at the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park at the brisk pace of a seasoned athlete, despite the 100 degree heat on July 10.

But the 37-year-old runner slowed down considerably five miles into his run, and shifted to a remote area, away from the main trails.

These findings appear to support the theory he may have died from heat exhaustion.

His body was found in early August on a trail in the open space area.

