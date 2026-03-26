Man convicted in death of San Francisco's 'Grandpa Vicha' sentenced, will soon be released

The Brief Antoine Watson was convicted by a jury in January of killing 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, often called by his nickname "Grandpa Vicha," in 2021. During the trial, Watson's attorneys argued that the then-19-year-old defendant was experiencing extreme emotional distress following a family argument and a car crash. However, during the trial, prosecutors described Watson’s actions as reckless and deliberate.



A judge in San Francisco on Thursday sentenced the man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of "Grandpa Vicha" to three years in state prison, an additional five years probation with credit for time served.

That means that Antoine Watson may leave custody later on Thursday.

Probation conditions

He has already served about five years in prison, mostly in isolation, according to his attorney. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Linda Colfax also said that Watson must adhere to many probation conditions, which include living with his mother in Hayward.

Watson was convicted by a jury in January of killing 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, often called by his nickname, in 2021.

Ratanapakdee's family was upset.

"Today’s sentence is deeply disappointing," Ratanapakdee's daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakee, said in a statement. "An 84-year-old man was killed in a cruel, unprovoked attack, and our family will live with this loss every day. This is not about revenge—it is about accountability. When consequences do not match the harm, it sends the wrong message about protecting our seniors and public safety. We are concerned about what this means for other families."

The attack, captured on a neighbor’s security camera, shows Ratanapakdee being violently shoved to the ground.

Trial

The backstory:

During the trial, Watson's attorneys argued that the then-19-year-old defendant was experiencing extreme emotional distress following a family argument and a car crash. They contended Watson "snapped" when his car would not start that January morning.

However, during the trial, prosecutors described Watson’s actions as reckless and deliberate.

During their closing argument, they said Watson was "angry that his car wouldn't start, and he spotted a target for his anger."