Suspect found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, assault in 'Grandpa Vicha' pushing death trial

A jury on Thursday found Antoine Watson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault in connection with the 2021 death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. The attack, captured on a neighbor's security camera, shows Ratanapakdee being violently shoved to the ground.



A jury on Thursday found Antoine Watson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault in connection with the 2021 death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee.

Watson was not found guilty of murder in the first or second degree, or of elder abuse.

Defense cites emotional distress

The backstory:

The defense did not dispute that Watson shoved Ratanapakdee.

Instead, attorneys argued the then-19-year-old defendant was experiencing extreme emotional distress following a family argument and a car crash. They contended Watson "snapped" when his car would not start that January morning.

The defense further argued that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof for a premeditated killing, suggesting that childhood trauma may have contributed to Watson's actions.

Prosecutors allege defendant acted recklessly

The other side:

Prosecutors described Watson’s actions as reckless and deliberate.

During their closing argument, they said the defendant was "angry that his car wouldn't start, and he spotted a target for his anger."