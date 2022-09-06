Expand / Collapse search
Grass fire breaks out in same area for a second straight day in Contra Costa County

By Sharon Song
Published 
Contra Costa County
KTVU FOX 2
article

A 2-alarm vegetation fire broke out on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon, near Rodeo on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.  (Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department)

RODEO, Calif. - The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department on Tuesday scrambled to put out flames in the same area where a brush fire broke out on Monday. 

Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters alerted the public about the latest vegetation fire on Barry Hill Road in Franklin Canyon. Flames blackened about 50 acres before crews were able to stop forward progress. 

Crews attacked the fire from both the ground and above, as temperatures hovered around the 100 degree mark. 

By around 2 p.m., fire officials said that flames were 45% contained and that crews would remain on scene.

On Monday, firefighters battled a 125-acre vegetation fire in the same area. 

The Franklin Fire prompted evacuation warnings, as the flames spread at a "dangerous rate of spread" and threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire. 

The evacuation warnings were later lifted. There were no reports of injuries and no homes were damaged. 