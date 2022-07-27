Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival releases part of 2022 lineup

article

The popular San Francisco musical festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, has released part of its highly anticipated 2022 lineup.

Marcus Mumford, Sam Bush, Buddy Miller, Allison Russell, AJ Lee and Blue Summitt, Lucius, and Charley Croclett are just some of the artists who will perform at the free music festival. The festival, which will be in person for the first time in two years, will be held at Golden Gate Park Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2022.

According to organizers, Galactic F, Joy Oladokun, Las Cafeteras, and Dashawn Hickman with Charlie Hunter will also perform.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass was founded by Warren Hellman in 2001 and attracts roughly half a million attendees every year, according to SF Gate.

For more information about the festival, organizers encourage the public to download the HSB22 app.



