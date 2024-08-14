Hayward man, company allegedly exported tropical fish to Hong Kong

One Hayward man was caught in some fishy business - literally.

Futseng "Dale" Chen and his company Sealogic International are accused of illegally importing tropical fish from the United States to a buyer in Hong Kong.

Chen and his company allegedly knowingly exported tropical fish from the US with fraudulent and false export records and documents and intentionally failed to file required export documents for the live fish shipments, according to the indictment.

In addition to owning Sealogic, Chen served as its chief executive.

The 53-year-old and the Hayward-based company failed to properly declare to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service about the shipments since 2020, federal officials said.

Chen was arrested on Aug. 8 and made his first court appearance at a federal court in San Francisco. He was released on bond and is due to appear on Sept. 13.