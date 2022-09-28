Here's how to make money on all your empty wine bottles

article

Empty wine and liquor bottles will become eligible for refunds as California expands its recycling program.

California will soon pay you 10 cents per bottle, according to a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday.

Starting 2024, the state's recycling program will include wine and liquor bottles. A slight catch, shoppers will pay an extra dime for a bottle of wine or hard liquor beginning the new year, but will get that money back by turning it in at a recycling center.

ALSO: Woman arrested for attacking two men with an empty wine bottle

If you put the bottles in the recycling cart at the end of your driveway instead, the city will get the dime back from the state.

Supporters call the new law a major advance in the state’s efforts to reduce trash.