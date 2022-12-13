How California played a role in the Respect for Marriage Act

President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act today, ensuring that the Supreme Court cannot reverse existing laws and gay and interracial marriages are protected.

California is well-known for leading the way on social issues and gay marriage is no exception. Eighteen years ago, then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom allowed same sex-couples to marry, and that was the beginning of the movement for marriage equality.

"The antidote for hate is love. This law and the love it defends, strike a blow against hate in all its forms. And this is why the law matters every single American, no matter who you are or who you love," said President Biden during the signing ceremony.

On Wednesday, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting gay and interracial marriage from ever being overturned by the Supreme Court. The fight to legalize gay marriage began back in 2004, when the first marriage licenses were issued to gay couples in San Francisco. With so much division in the country, passing the Respect for Marriage Act seemed uncertain to those who've fought for it.

"I’m surprised that we managed to get it through the Senate. You know? Thank you to the 12 Republican Senators that went ‘Yes’," said Gabrielle Antolovich.

Antolovich is Board President for the Billy de Frank LGBTQ Community Center in San Jose. She says the threat of gay marriage being overturned always worried her, but this bill gives her a newfound hope.

"But now I might consider getting married because it’s something that cannot be taken away," Antolovich said.

Antolovich says the next generation of the LGBTQ community is now aware that their fight for equality is ongoing and that they need to be politically involved. Thirty-nine-year-old June Alcid, who is transgender, has been married to her wife for nearly seven years. She says she's glad the bill passed but saddened that it was even necessary.

"In order for democracy to survive we have to be active in it. That’s why I have hopes for the younger generation and that they’ll surpass us in acceptance and progressiveness," Alcid said.

States will not be required to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. But they will be required to recognize marriages conducted elsewhere in the country.