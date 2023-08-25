Hundreds still missing in Maui as search effort narrows, Bay Area teams set to return

Maui police and the FBI announced at a news conference Friday evening, that after releasing a list of 388 people considered missing, the public had helped identify and take as many as 100 people off that list.

"We have had hundreds of contacts come in. That's great news for hose who come off the list, and it's heartbreaking for those who don't," said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

"We continue to be mindful of our families that still have unaccounted loved ones," said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

Search teams from the Bay Area and across the nation have been in Maui for two weeks now. Their mission on Friday, now coming to an end.

"The recovery efforts are at 99%. We're going to finish up with the urban search and rescue today," said Chief Pelletier.

The search teams have faced big challenges.

"It's hot, it's difficult terrain with debris from the structures that burned and a lot of structures to cover and search. Almost 2,000 structures in about a six and a half, 7-square mile area," said Contra Costa County Fire Asst. Chief Jeff Peter, who is a liaison officer with the National Urban Search and Rescue System.

Peter is among the Bay Area responders who have been in Maui since August 11th helping with the 40 canine search teams looking for remains.

"Those dogs come from throughout the country. There are several California dogs. I believe we have one of our human remains dogs from actually Oakland which is the sponsoring agency for the task force," said Peter.

Among the California canines, are three black labs trained by the Search Dog Foundation in Southern California.

"The dogs are working in shifts and because of the heat and humidity, we know they are working in somewhat shorter shifts than they might in a different environment," said Denise Sanders a Search Dog Foundation spokesperson.

The heat also is prompting the military to bring in critical water supplies.

"This Sunday, the military is flying in two 2,000-gallon water systems in support of the county's water supply and how we can help," said Major General Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Army commanders said Friday, that teams have been searching for victims' remains along a 4-mile stretch of water along the coastline.

Maui officials say, although the search with mainland teams has wrapped up, local first responders will continue working with the FBI to locate every person on the missing list

"We absolutely need your patience, continued prayers and we need to persevere," said Maui Police Chief Pelletier.

