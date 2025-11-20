DHS shares details on ICE activity near Oakland elementary school

The Department of Homeland Security shared details Thursday morning on immigration activity that took place the day before near Oakland's Hoover Elementary School, calling it a "targeted immigration enforcement operation."

A DHS spokesperson confirmed ICE officials were not on the West Oakland school's property during the activity Wednesday morning.

The activity near 31st and Market streets had Oakland parents on high alert Wednesday, with many gathering near the school.

Oakland parents received an alert on the ParentSquare platform notifying them of the activity.

"We got confirmation that there is ICE activity in the neighborhood. They are on 31st and Market Street knocking on doors. The kids are safe and secure at school. Please do not come to the school. We will alert you when things are quiet in the neighborhood again," the notification read.

Then, in an email to parents, OUSD said Hoover Elementary was on lockdown because of how close the campus was to the ICE activity.

What Homeland Security is saying

The DHS spokesperson said officers were looking to arrest a man named Gonzalo Ramirez Martez, an undocumented immigrant, who they say has a criminal history including domestic battery, DUI, driving with a suspended license, coercion with the threat of force and controlled substance possession.

"ICE did NOT target Hoover Elementary School or go on school grounds," the DHS spokesperson said.

The department said officers were in pursuit of Ramirez Martez, who would not pull over his car. DHS says the man then began driving near the West Oakland elementary school.

"The criminal illegal alien turned on the street where the school was located while driving at an extremely high rate of speed – endangering children, other drivers, and the public. He collided with another vehicle and fled on foot," the DHS spokesperson said.

Chase near Hoover Elementary

A man who identified himself as Rodriguez to KTVU on Wednesday said he was confronted by federal agents at gunpoint outside his home near 32nd and Market Street, just a block from Hoover Elementary.

"When I was parking outside, I see a guy pointing in front of me saying, 'Get out the car.' I was feeling hella fear," Rodriguez said.

The man said he got scared and took off in his Dodge Charger. That's when federal agents began to chase.

"I run," Rodriguez said. "I escape and I crashed my car."

The man crashed near 31st and West streets, a few blocks away. Those agents caught up to him, but did not arrest him.

"I was feeling intimidated. And I'm feeling like they tried to shoot me," he said.

KTVU has reached out to DHS for clarification on the chase and the discrepancies between immigration officials' and Rodriguez's accounts.

Oakland parents on alert

Jeff Ernstfriedman, whose daughter is a second-grader at Hoover Elementary, said he went to the school after receiving the alert and was told the campus was on lockdown.

"I personally saw camouflage individuals going door to door. I didn’t see them take anyone out. I did see the community was able to raise enough of an issue for them, and they stopped," Ernstfriedman said.

He described the situation as alarming but said he believed the students were safe.

"I feel they are safe here. This is the safest place to be if they’re already here. It’s unfortunate that it happens, but it’s scary," he said.

The school district later put out a statement reminding the community of its commitment to being a sanctuary school district.