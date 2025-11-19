The Brief Federal immigration agents were seen Wednesday morning in a West Oakland neighborhood near Hoover Elementary School, according to school district officials. The Oakland Unified School District alerted parents to ICE activity in the area of 31st and Market streets, but said it did not occur at the school. District officials said students were safe and the campus remained secure. ICE has not said why agents were in the area, and officials noted they did not enter the school.



Federal immigration agents were spotted Wednesday morning in a West Oakland neighborhood near an elementary school, district officials confirmed.

Agents seen near Hoover Elementary

What we know:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were in the area of 31st and Market streets, close to Hoover Elementary School.

The Oakland Unified School District told KTVU, "We have confirmed ICE activity in the West Oakland community."

Parents notified

Dig deeper:

Parents received an alert on the ParentSquare platform notifying them of the activity.

"We got confirmation that there is ICE activity in the neighborhood. They are on 31st and Market Street knocking on doors. The kids are safe and secure at school. Please do no come to the school. We will alert you when things are quiet in the neighborhood again," the notification read.

Despite the district’s request to stay away, a group of parents and community advocates gathered in the area and were posted at every corner.

Jeff Ernstfriedman, whose daughter is a second-grader at Hoover Elementary, said he went to the school after receiving the alert and was told the campus was on lockdown.

"I personally saw camouflage individuals going door to door. I didn’t see them take anyone out. I did see the community was able to raise enough of an issue for them, and they stopped," Ernstfriedman said.

He described the situation as alarming but said he believed students were safe.

"I feel they are safe here. This is the safest place to be if they’re already here. It’s unfortunate that it happens, but it’s scary," he said.

Community vows to keep watch

While school officials urged parents not to come to campus until the situation calmed down, advocates said they planned to stay put to monitor for any potential federal activity.

Ernstfriedman said when community members asked agents to leave, one reportedly replied that they were "there to protect the homeland," and then thanked the residents for doing their part, but asked them to let agents do theirs.

Unclear why agents in the area

District officials said the agents did not enter the school but were seen in the surrounding neighborhood.

What we don't know:

The Department of Homeland Security has not confirmed why immigration agents were in the area or what they were investigating.