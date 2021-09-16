Incident between two vehicles inside Caldecott Tunnel causes traffic backup

Traffic is backed up on eastbound CA-24 west of the Caldecott Tunnel and Orinda due to an incident between two vehicles, officials said Thursday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol Oakland is investigating the incident first reported at about 4:15 p.m. They have confirmed one of the vehicles has bullet holes in it. The right bore is closed. Traffic is at a standstill.

Traffic backup at the Caldecott Tunnel.

A KTVU photographer in the area said they heard as many as five gunshots.

We will bring you more details on this breaking news story as they become available.

