Incident that called for emergency crews in SF's Parkmerced resolved

Emergency crews were at the scene on the 100 block of Gonzalez Drive in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Police say a male suspect, possibly armed with a firearm, may have been having a mental health emergency.

An alert from San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management went out at 4:10 p.m. The incident was resolved just before 8 p.m., city officials said.

Officials said to avoid the area of Diaz Avenue and Gonzalez Drive, between Cardenas and Castelo avenues. Officers from the Taraval police station responded to the scene just after 2 p.m.

Police Sgt. Adam Lobsinger said prior to officers arriving, the possibly-armed person went inside a building. Crisis and hostage negotiators were on hand. As around 5:20 p.m., the team was still trying to make contact with the suspect.

No further details were available on how the situation concluded.

Video shared on the Citizen app shows police on hand wearing tactical gear, but also armed with less than lethal rifles. Police have cordoned off the affected area with tape.

There were traffic delays and road closures in the area.

