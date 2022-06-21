4th January 6 hearing: Georgia's Raffensperger, others Trump pushed set to testify

As the Jan. 6 hearings enter its second week, Tuesday’s fourth hearing is expected to focus on state officials who were contacted by former President Donald Trump and the White House as he tried to overturn the election results.

Tuesday’s televised hearing will include two top Georgia election officials. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy Gabe Sterling are set to testify in front of the Jan. 6 committee. Raffensperger and Sterling were both subpoenaed to appear before the committee.

Days before the Capitol riot, Raffensperger had a phone call with Trump to "find 11,780" votes that could flip the state in the former president’s favor to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory.

In the Jan. 2, 2021 phone call, Trump pushed Raffensperger to "recalculate" Georgia’s election results to give him the win. Raffensperger testified behind closed doors to a Georgia grand jury about possible election interference, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. Sterling made national news after the election when he criticized Trump and his supporters for their actions regarding the election.

During the call, Trump repeatedly cited disproven claims of fraud and raised the prospect of "criminal offense" if Georgia officials did not change the vote count. The state had counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779 margin.

FILE IMAGE - Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Dec. 14, 2020. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What you need to know about Tuesday’s hearing

Raffensperger, along with Sterling and Arizona’s Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be the key witnesses when the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection resumes on Tuesday. The focus will be on how the former president and his allies vigorously pressured officials in key battleground states with schemes to reject ballots or entire state tallies to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing, the fourth by the panel this month, is the latest effort to delve into Trump's unprecedented attempt to remain in power, a sprawling scheme that the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has likened to an "attempted coup." The committee will review how Trump leaned on Raffensperger to invalidate ballots that voters had cast for Biden. And then he tapped state legislators in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other disputed states to reject the election results from their own voters.

While the committee cannot charge Trump with any crimes, the Justice Department is watching the panel’s work closely. Trump’s actions in Georgia are also the subject of a grand jury investigation, with the district attorney expected to announcing findings this year.

Raffensperger rebuffed Trump's request that he "find" enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state — a request caught on tape during a phone call days before the Jan. 6 attack.

The select committee also plans Tuesday to untangle the elaborate "fake electors" scheme that was aimed at halting Biden's election win. The plan saw fake electors in seven battlegrounds — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico — sign certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, had won their states.

Conservative law professor John Eastman, a lawyer for Trump, pushed the fake electors in the weeks after the election. Trump and Eastman convened hundreds of electors on a call on Jan. 2, 2021, encouraging them to send alternative electors from their states where Trump’s team was claiming fraud.

The fake electoral certificates were produced and mailed to the National Archives and Congress. But the effort failed in the end, as Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump's repeated demands that he halt the certification of Biden's win on Jan. 6, 2021 — a power he did not possess in his purely ceremonial role.

The committee says it will also show Tuesday that it has gathered enough evidence through its more than 1,000 interviews and tens of thousands of documents to connect the varying efforts to overturn the election directly to Trump.

At least 20 people in connection with the fake electors scheme were subpoenaed by the House panel, including former Trump campaign members, state party officials and state lawmakers.



What’s next after Tuesday’s fourth hearing?

The committee has two additional hearings scheduled this month, and more are expected. Additional hearings will look at Trump’s pressure on the Justice Department to declare the election "corrupt" and on what was happening inside the White House as the violence unfolded.

After the hearings, the investigation will continue. The panel expects to issue final reports by the end of the year. Investigators still haven’t said whether they will try to call Pence or Trump to testify, either privately or publicly.

What we’ve learned from the first three hearings

In its first three hearings, the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection has laid out the beginnings of its case against former President Donald Trump — that his lies about the 2020 election, and his pressure on his vice president to overturn it, directly led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee’s June hearings come after a yearlong probe and over 1,000 interviews. In laying out their initial findings, panel members say they are trying to remind the public of what was at stake that day and what could have happened if Vice President Mike Pence and others had not rebuffed Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat.

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they may subpoena Pence and are waiting to hear from Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her role in the illegal plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas has publicly indicated that she "can’t wait" to appear before the committee after receiving their request by letter last week.

The committee’s hearing last week focused on Trump’s pressure on Pence after all 50 states certified President Joe Biden’s win and courts across the country had rejected his campaign’s attempts to legally challenge the results. As the president ran out of options, he and a small group of allies turned toward the final congressional certification on Jan. 6.

Pence presides over that session every four years in a ceremonial role. Prodded by a constitutional law professor named John Eastman, Trump pressured Pence to defy the law, and hundreds of years of precedent, by stepping in to object to or delay the count.

There was a gasp in the hearing room last week when committee member Liz Cheney read an account from inside the White House. When Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results. Trump responded that maybe the mob was right, that he "deserves it," Cheney said.

The committee has been able to document most of Trump’s end of his call to Pence on the morning of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when the then-president made his final plea for Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory when Pence presided over the Electoral College count in Congress. Members have not yet documented directly what Pence said in response.

Capitol riot video

The centerpiece of last week’s hearing was a video reconstruction of the attack on the Capitol. Over 10 minutes, it went point by point, showing the rioters overwhelming and beating police officers as the mob broke into the building to stop the certification of Donald Trump’s election loss.

The video had a powerful impact inside the hearing room and among Democrats. Police officers in the audience consoled one another as they relived the violence. U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn teared up during the footage of rioters hitting his colleagues with flagpoles and baseball bats.

FOX 5 Atlanta and the Associated Press contributed to this story.