Judge rules suspect in 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shooting to be tried as a juvenile

The Brief The teenage suspect charged with shooting San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Ricky Pearsall last fall will not be tried as an adult, a judge ruled on Friday. If found guilty of the charges against him, the suspect will likely face up to seven more years in custody. The defense attorney argued that the suspect has done well in the Juvenile Justice System, and completed his high school education and enrolled in college courses.



The teenage suspect charged with the attempted murder of San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Ricky Pearsall last year will be tried as a juvenile, a judge ruled Friday morning.

The decision was made by Judge Denise de Bellefeuille of Santa Barbara, after a week-long hearing in San Francisco.

"Part of my evaluation of this case involved taking a hard look at the Juvenile Probation Department's history with rehabilitating minors, especially those charged with the most serious crimes in the past," Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco District Attorney said in a statement following the decision. "To date, as Juvenile Probation testified to during this proceeding, all the youths that have "satisfactorily completed SF Secure track programming," have reoffended and are wither pending felony charges in criminal court or been convicted of at least one felony in adult criminal court before the age of 25."

Unless the 18-year-old suspect enters a plea deal, he will stand trial for attempted murder, assault and attempted second-degree robbery. A juvenile found guilty of those charges would likely result in up to seven more years in custody. If he were charged as an adult and found guilty, he could have faced 40 years to life in prison.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, will next appear in court on Sept. 24 for a pre-trial conference.

Robbery gone wrong

The backstory:

The crime occurred in August 2024 when Pearsall, then 23, was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in Union Square.

The suspect, a resident of Tracy, was arrested and was also injured in the shooting. Police said at the time that Pearsall was not targeted for being a football player.

Attorney Bob Cardoza is not representing the defendant but explained that in what is known as a 707 hearing, judges consider five criteria: the level of criminal sophistication, the defendant's history, whether the defendant experienced previous trauma and whether they're able to be rehabilitated.

"And finally the judge looks to the gravity of the crime, and certainly in this case, the shooting in an attempted robbery, the gravity of the case is at the top of the list," Cardoza said.

Prosecutor David Mitchell, in court on Tuesday called a police lieutenant to go over details of the shooting and the aftermath and testify about conversations with Pearsall following the shooting.

Public defense attorney Bob Dunlap is arguing that the suspect has done well in the Juvenile Justice System, completing his high school education and enrolling in college courses. The defense said the defendant would benefit from the juvenile justice system's emphasis on rehabilitation.