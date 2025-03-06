KTVU to host Oakland mayoral debate: Here's how to watch

The Brief You can stream the event live on Tuesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. on KTVU's YouTube page or website. Loren Taylor and Barbara Lee will participate in the debate. The debate will be moderated by KTVU's Dave Clark.



KTVU will host a debate on Tuesday between two candidates for Oakland mayor.

The backstory:

The candidates will face off in a special election on April 15 following last year's recall of former mayor Sheng Thao.

Since her recall in November, several city leaders have taken over the role, most recently Kevin Jenkins, who was appointed as interim mayor in January.

Two leading candidates in the mayoral race are former Rep. Barbara Lee and former Oakland city council member Loren Taylor.

The two candidates will debate Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Oakland Museum. KTVU anchor Dave Clark will moderate the event.

How to watch

YouTube: Stream on KTVU's YouTube page at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

KTVU's website: Stream at ktvu.com/live.

FOX Local: The debate will be available on-demand after the conclusion of the live event on Tuesday

Participating candidates

