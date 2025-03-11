KTVU to host Oakland mayoral debate ahead of special election

The Brief The debate will be at 6 p.m. at the Oakland Museum. KTVU anchor Dave Clark will moderate the event.



KTVU will host a debate Tuesday between former Rep. Barbara Lee and former Oakland city council member Loren Taylor, two candidates who are facing off in a special election for Oakland mayor.

Several city leaders have assumed the role since former mayor Sheng Thao was recalled in November, though Lee and Taylor – the latter of whom Thao just barely beat in the 2022 mayoral election – are the two leading candidates in the race.

The two will debate Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Oakland Museum. KTVU anchor Dave Clark will moderate the event.

The debate will be presented by Black Action Alliance and Empower Oakland.

"This is the only debate of this mayoral cycle, so you should definitely tune in to see what these candidates have to say when they're actually required to respond to each other's comments," said Empower Oakland Director Gagan Biyani

The election for Oakland mayor will be held on April 15. Early and mail-in voting will begin on Monday.

Whoever wins the mayoral election will serve out the remainder of Thao's term.

How to watch

Youtube: Stream on KTVU's YouTube page

KTVU website: Stream at ktvu.com/live

KTVU Plus

FOX Local: The debate will be available on-demand after the conclusion of the live event