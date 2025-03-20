Lisa Gauthier: From abuse survivor to San Mateo County Board Supervisor

The Brief Lisa Gauthier was elected to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in November 2024. She began her political career in 2012 when elected to the East Palo Alto city council. Gauthier was raised in East Palo Alto and lives in the home her mother bought with a teacher's aid salary.



San Mateo County Board Supervisor Lisa Gauthier has been in public service for over a decade and says she was prompted by her youngest daughter to get involved in local politics. In January, she was sworn in as the first Black woman to be elected to the board as a non-incumbent and the second Black woman to serve on the county’s board. Rose Jacobs Gibson was the first Black woman appointed to the board in 1999.

Supervisor Gauthier says if anyone had asked her 13 years ago if she’d be in public office today, she would’ve told them no. She grew up in East Palo Alto and says serving this community is personal and a privilege.

Women's History Month

"Pink is power. Not just from Barbie, but it’s a female color. A feminine color, but for me, it’s power."

Gauthier is standing near a pink quilt on her office wall, gifted to her by a staunch supporter called Mama Dee, who passed away last year. She says serving the community she was raised in is an honor she doesn’t take lightly.

"So, in 2012, I was elected to the East Palo Alto City Council as a councilmember. It was just brand new. It was the first office I had held, but it was in the city that I grew up in and that I’m familiar with. I raised my children there as well. So, it meant a lot to be in a leadership role in a community that I’m a product of."

The backstory:

Gauthier was first elected East Palo Alto mayor in 2015. She's served as mayor three times. A mother of three and grandmother to 4-year-old Camden, she says her youngest daughter inspired her to serve.

"I just encouraged her that, you know, if you’re not at the table making decisions, someone else will take that place. Somebody else will be there, and you’re involved, you have good opinions, people like you. Why not you?" said Brittnee Gauthier.

Before running for office, Gauthier was an executive assistant for a venture capital firm. She earned a Bachelor’s degree while being a mom, working full-time and serving on the city council. Gauthier also says she left an abusive marriage.

"When I think about what I heard when I was leaving that marriage, I was told I would never amount to anything. I would never have anything. No one would ever want me, and I thank God as you look at me today, I’m sitting in this position and that really was not the case," said Gauthier.

What's next:

Gauthier has received multiple awards over the years, including being named Woman of the Year by Assemblymember Marc Berman in 2022.

"I’m just glad that I didn’t quit, or I didn’t second guess it, and I’m really grateful for the outcome," said Gauthier.

In 2023, while Gauthier was mayor, there were no homicides in East Palo Alto, which she credits to better policing and community efforts.

Gauthier now says her focus will be on building up District 4 economically and preparing her constituents for the future.

The Source: Lisa Gauthier, Brittnee Gauthier, San Mateo County, City of East Palo Alto